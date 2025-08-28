DELAWARE - President Trump has ordered the lowering of flags to half-staff across the United States until sunset on Aug. 31. The decision comes out of respect for Wednesday's victims of the church shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
This order includes areas outside of the U.S. like embassies, military facilities and naval vessels. Governor Matt Meyer released a statement addressing the tragedy.
"Lauren and I are heartbroken for the Minneapolis community. Delaware stands in solidarity with the students, families and educators affected by this tragedy, because schools should always be a place to learn, not to be scared. We grieve with all of Minnesota as they begin the long road of healing."
In addition to President Trump's order, Governor Meyer directed state buildings and facilities to lower the Delaware flags to half-staff as well until sunset on Aug. 31.