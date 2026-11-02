MILFORD, Del. - Students at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School returned to the classroom for the first time since a fire damaged their school more than a week ago. Students began their first day at Milford Middle School, which will serve as their temporary home for the foreseeable future.
The Milford School District came together Monday morning to give students a warm welcome, chanting "Milford Strong" as students arrived at their new campus.
While students and staff are happy to be back in school, Superintendent Travis Moorman said the district face a long road ahead before Lulu M. Ross students can return to their original campus.
“So it's most certainly going to be a long, long term challenge. We're still working on the initial, process of looking at the school, considering the damage. We still are waiting on structural engineers to come in and do an assessment,” Moorman said.
According to Moorman, the Lulu M. Ross Elementary School building has been formally condemned, and security fencing now surrounds the property.
The district is still determining whether the damaged school can be renovated or if an entirely new building will need to be constructed.
“We are probably looking at multi years. It takes several years just to build a school, much less come up with a plan, you know, make a determination of of whether or not we rebuild or renovate,” Moorman said.
Transportation changes as students adjust to new schools
The transition has also brought changes to transportation and daily schedules for students across the district.
For now, sixth graders are being shuttled from Milford Middle School to Milford Central Academy to make room for Lulu M. Ross students. Moorman said the district is working to establish direct bus routes to Milford Central Academy.
Meanwhile, Lulu M. Ross students will continue following their usual bus routes, although their school day now ends at 3:45 p.m., 20 minutes later than before
The district expects additional transportation adjustments throughout November as students and staff settle into their new routines.
For some students, it's the everyday belongings and familiar spaces they miss the most.
“I miss our classrooms and the stuff that we lost. Like our folders and some people lost their lunch boxes,” said Zora, a second grader at Lulu M. Ross.
Other students are missing the activities and spaces that made their old school feel like home.
When asked whether they missed their old playground, fourth graders Hutson Jones and Sadie Hudson responded, “Yes… it was a lot more fun.”
Despite the challenges, the Milford School District is working to make the transition as smooth as possible while planning for the long-term future of Lulu M. Ross Elementary School.