MILFORD, Del. - Lulu Ross Elementary School in Milford held its Hispanic Heritage Month parade Tuesday afternoon.
More than 200 Spanish Language Immersion Program students and their teachers walked through the hallways wearing clothes from various countries, holding flags, and carrying musical instruments.
"I was really excited," Leila Culver, a fifth-grader, said. "I've been looking forward to this day because I love walking down the hallways and everyone shouting, like, 'hooray.' I really liked that."
This year marks the second time the Milford School District has held celebrations to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event is significant for Suhey Matamoros, a fifth-grade Spanish Immersion teacher. Matamoros, whose father is from Nicaragua and whose mother is from the Dominican Republic, reflected on the challenges of embracing her cultural identity growing up.
"I think it's big because, when I was their age, I didn't necessarily feel pride in my culture, identity, or language. It's not that I was ashamed, but it was never something acknowledged or celebrated," Matamoros said. "It makes me really happy to see that these kids are growing up and, from as early as kindergarten, we're teaching them that their identity is important, that their language is important."
The hope is to continue celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the years to come.