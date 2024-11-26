SALISBURY, Del.- A memorial marker in downtown Salisbury honoring victims of lynching is set to be repaired after it was damaged earlier this month.
City officials said a vehicle accidentally struck the marker on Nov. 15 during setup for the city’s Third Friday event. A local firm has agreed to handle the repairs, which are expected to take a few weeks.
Once the repairs are complete, city staff will touch up the paint and inspect the sign to ensure it is ready to be reinstalled.
The city has not provided a specific timeline for when the marker will return to its post.