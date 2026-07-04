This article was updated with more information about the stabbing.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A Dover man has been arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to a stabbing Friday night in Dewey Beach, according to police.
Dewey Beach police said officers responded around 10:25 p.m. July 3 to the 100 block of Read Avenue for a reported stabbing. Officers found a 37-year-old Clayton man at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Read Avenue suffering from multiple stab wounds to his upper torso. Officers provided aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he remained in stable condition, police said. Investigators said the father of a woman’s children arrived at the residence uninvited and became involved in a physical altercation with the woman’s boyfriend. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper torso.
The woman and the children who were present were not injured, according to police. The suspect was also injured during the altercation and was taken to Beebe Healthcare for treatment.
Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Samuel Coker of Dover. After he was released from the hospital, Coker was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on an intoxication hold.
Coker is charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument, two counts of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Police said the stabbing was an isolated domestic-related incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dewey Beach police Detective Swanson at 302-227-1110 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.