Jeep Liberty

Investigators say a 2012 Jeep Liberty drove north when, for an unknown reason, it hit a parked car before leaving the roadway and striking an electrical pole. After the crash, the Jeep caught fire, say police. (Carlisle Fire Department)

MILFORD, Del. - A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash early Friday morning in Milford, according to the Milford Police.

Police said the crash happened on March 27 around 7:10 a.m. on North Street just north of Northwest Fourth Street.

Investigators say a 2012 Jeep Liberty drove north when, for an unknown reason, it hit a parked car before leaving the roadway and striking an electrical pole. After the crash, the Jeep caught fire, say police.

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Police said the crash happened on March 27 around 7:10 a.m. on North Street just north of Northwest Fourth Street.

Milford Police officers arriving at the scene pulled the driver from the car and, along with EMS crews, began life-saving measures. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released as police work to notify his family.

North Street between Northwest Fourth Street and North Street Extended was closed for about two and a half hours while crews investigated the crash and repaired the damaged pole.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Senior Corporal C. Jackson at 302-422-8081. 

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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