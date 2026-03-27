MILFORD, Del. - A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-car crash early Friday morning in Milford, according to the Milford Police.
Police said the crash happened on March 27 around 7:10 a.m. on North Street just north of Northwest Fourth Street.
Investigators say a 2012 Jeep Liberty drove north when, for an unknown reason, it hit a parked car before leaving the roadway and striking an electrical pole. After the crash, the Jeep caught fire, say police.
Milford Police officers arriving at the scene pulled the driver from the car and, along with EMS crews, began life-saving measures. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released as police work to notify his family.
North Street between Northwest Fourth Street and North Street Extended was closed for about two and a half hours while crews investigated the crash and repaired the damaged pole.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Senior Corporal C. Jackson at 302-422-8081.