MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery and car theft that happened early on Sunday, Sept. 29, near Hollyville Road and Mount Joy Road. The victims were robbed at gunpoint, and one suspect fled in the male victim's car, which was later recovered by detectives.
Through investigative leads, police identified 27-year-old Javontai Ricketts of Seaford, as one of the suspects and issued a warrant for his arrest. Ricketts faces multiple felony charges, including robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective K. Perry at (302) 752-3793.