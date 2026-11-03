MARYLAND - Incumbent Republican state Sen. Mary Beth Carozza has won reelection to the Maryland Senate in District 38. Carozza won with 28,268 votes, while her opponent Lino Cressotti received 15,581 votes.
Maryland State Senate District 38 includes all of Somerset County, all of Worcester County and a portion of Wicomico County.
Carozza has served in the Maryland Senate since 2019. A graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, she earned bachelor's and master's degrees from The Catholic University of America.
Before entering the Maryland General Assembly, Carozza held positions in Congress, the U.S. Department of Defense and the administration of former Maryland Gov. Robert Ehrlich.
Carozza was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2014 before winning election to the state Senate in 2018.
During her time in the Senate, Carozza has served on the Education, Energy and the Environment Committee and the Executive Nominations Committee. She has also participated in legislative committees focused on children and families and the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays.
Carozza is also a member of the Maryland Veterans Caucus.
Throughout her legislative career, Carozza has focused on public safety, education, veterans' services, agriculture and economic development.
Her priorities include supporting small businesses, farmers, watermen and first responders while advocating for environmental protections and resources for Eastern Shore communities.
Carozza has also emphasized protecting coastal areas and addressing issues affecting families across District 38.