OCEAN CITY, Md.- As Ocean City anglers revel in fall fishing, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources releases another fishing report, detailing where to find certain fish. According to the agency, tautog gather around local inlets, jetties and piers.
Sand fleas and crab pieces are the baits of choice for reeling in tautog, while anglers targeting flounder—a species on its journey offshore for winter—find success with Gulp baits, squid, and live drifting baits. For those focused on striped bass, the agency says anglers see success when casting soft plastic jigs.
Anticipation is also building among surf anglers as they await the southbound migration of striped bass along Maryland's beaches, a phenomenon New Jersey anglers are currently enjoying with impressive catches.
Offshore, charter boats venturing to wreck and reef sites are finding a mix of fish for catching. The agency says this includes hauls of black sea bass, triggerfish, porgies and large flounder. Meanwhile, Maryland anglers are reporting good bluefin and offshore tuna catches within miles of the Ocean City Inlet. The agency confirms that even though conditions at the canyons have been rough, there's been a recent surge in yellowfin tuna catches at the Hudson Canyon.