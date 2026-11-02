Maryland - Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced $4.3 million in federal funding for seven housing and infrastructure projects across six counties, including improvements to Diakonia's homeless services campus in Worcester County.
The funding, awarded through the Community Development Block Grant program for fiscal year 2027, will support affordable housing, community services and infrastructure upgrades.
In Worcester County, funding will help prepare the Diakonia campus for expanded veterans counseling services and a food pantry.
Other projects include land acquisition for a 64-unit senior housing development in Talbot County, water system improvements in Garrett County and repairs to a public housing community center in Harford County.
“For our communities to thrive, our administration is dedicated to building the affordable and accessible housing and quality infrastructure every Marylander deserves,” Moore said.
Since 1987, Maryland's Community Development Block Grant program has awarded more than $335 million for 1,122 projects, generating approximately $1.36 billion in additional investment.
Individual funding amounts for the projects were not provided.