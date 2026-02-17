MARYLAND- Emergency legislation banning 287(g) immigration enforcement agreements in Maryland was signed by Gov. Wes Moore Tuesday morning.
Both House Bill 444 and Senate Bill 245 were passed by the Maryland House and Senate. Due to this being considered emergency legislation, the final bill takes effect upon the governor's approval.
"We are watching an assault like we have not seen before in every way, and there is nothing that we should not do to make sure that not just that our people are protected, but also make sure our people can thrive," said Moore.
Other republican groups condemned the decision.
“The Maryland Democrats number one goal for this session is to protect criminal illegals” said Maryland Freedom Caucus member, Delegate Lauren Arikan. “Baltimore ICE arrests more child predators than any other field office in the nation. While the rest of the state can barely afford their outrageous energy bills, Democrats are making sure more child rapists get out of jail.”
Nine Maryland jurisdictions have 287(g) cooperating agreements with ICE. Some of the agreements require local jails to check the immigration status of detainees and turn undocumented people over to ICE for deportation.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano released a letter Tuesday evening that formally notifies the Department of Homeland Security of the withdrawal from the program "under protest."
"It is both astonishing and deeply disappointing that the Maryland General Assembly chose to override local judgment, local data, and local accountability in favor of a sweeping statewide mandate driven far more by political calculation than operational reality. This decision strips local governments of a lawful, effective tool while those making the decision bear none of the responsibility for the consequences. The impact will not be felt in Annapolis hearing rooms — it will be felt in county detention centers, in law enforcement operations, and in the communities now left with fewer practical tools to maintain public safety."
The debate over 287(g) agreements has intensified nationwide as states and local governments weigh how closely to align with federal immigration enforcement efforts. With the governor’s signature, Maryland joins a growing list of states limiting or prohibiting such partnerships.