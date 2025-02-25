ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Board of Education is considering a shift in high school mathematics instruction. Information will be presented during a Tuesday morning public hearing in Baltimore.
If finalized, starting in the 2027-2028 school year, schools in the state will replace the traditional Algebra I – Geometry – Algebra II sequence with Integrated Algebra 1 and Integrated Algebra 2. This restructuring aims to provide a stronger foundation in mathematics while allowing students to transition into specialized pathways that will help with their interests.
High schools will be required to offer multiple advanced math pathways, including:
- Quantitative Reasoning
- Data and Data Analytics
- Algebraic Foundations of Calculus
- Statistics and Probability
The proposed changes come in response to concerning student performance data. According to a national assessment, Maryland ranked 43rd in the nation in 2022 for the percentage of fourth and eighth graders proficient or above in math.