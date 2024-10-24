WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - B-, that is the grade to beat when the Maryland Coastal Bays Program reveals its 2023 report card on Thursday. There are five bays that are graded (Assawoman, St. Martin River, Isle of Wight, Newport, and Chincoteague). The grades are based on four water quality indicators: nitrogen, phosphorus, dissolved oxygen, seagrass, and chlorophyll a.
The 2022 report card had an overall grade of B-. Assawoman and Newport saw the biggest improvements from 2021. Assawoman was graded a C+, up from a C. Its seagrass and dissolved oxygen were cited as areas still lagging behind the other indicators.
Newport went from D+ to a C- based on the 2021 assessment. While an improvement, it still ranked the lowest of the five bays with chlorophyll a being the only indicator not listed as a concern.
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program receives tax payer dollars from the EPA in its efforts to improve the bays. Part of the work includes protecting the wildlife. The 2023 report card announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Micky Fins.