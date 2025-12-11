OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program releases the 2024 Coastal Bays Report Card, scoring its highest grade ever.
 
Thursday's release at Micky Fins Bar & Grill in Ocean City was held by the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Coastal Bay Report Cards consist of data that is released from the previous year. During the release, the group announced the report was a B, the best to date.
 
The five bays assessed are the Assawoman Bay, Isle of Wight Bay, Sinepuxent Bay, Chincoteague Bay, and Newport Bay. The group also examines the St. Martin River.
 
Data such as phosphorous levels, clam population, and more play into the grading of these bays. 
 
Carly Toulan, an Environmental Scientist with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, says despite the highest grade to date, there's work to be done as the Assawoman Bay and Isle of Wight saw decreases in their grades.
 
"For our next year, and the upcoming years, we're hoping to bring both of those bays back up to our B range," said Toulan.
The 2023 Coastal Bays Report Card was given a grade of a B-, and in 2022 that score was a B-. In 2021, the overall grade was a C+.
 
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said improvements were found in total phosphorous levels and dissolved oxygen. Seagrass levels continued to be low, but strong improvements in Chincoteague Bay, Newport Bay, and Sinepuxent Bay were present.
  
George Hogeboom, who lives on the Chincoteague Bay, says that by the water is the place to be.
 
"Yeah, there's really no better place, so we love it here," said Hogeboom. "It's a great place to live, a great place for kids. Yeah, you can see, it's beautiful." Hogeboom said.
 
By updating their Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan every decade, the nonprofit will continue working to keep the bay healthy.

