Maryland Coastal Bays Program grades the 2024 Coastal Bays Report Card it's highest grade ever
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
-
- Updated
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Coastal Bays Program releases the 2024 Coastal Bays Report Card, scoring its highest grade ever.
Thursday's release at Micky Fins Bar & Grill in Ocean City was held by the Maryland Coastal Bays Program. Coastal Bay Report Cards consist of data that is released from the previous year. During the release, the group announced the report was a B, the best to date.
The five bays assessed are the Assawoman Bay, Isle of Wight Bay, Sinepuxent Bay, Chincoteague Bay, and Newport Bay. The group also examines the St. Martin River.
Data such as phosphorous levels, clam population, and more play into the grading of these bays.
Carly Toulan, an Environmental Scientist with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, says despite the highest grade to date, there's work to be done as the Assawoman Bay and Isle of Wight saw decreases in their grades.
"For our next year, and the upcoming years, we're hoping to bring both of those bays back up to our B range," said Toulan.
The 2023 Coastal Bays Report Card was given a grade of a B-, and in 2022 that score was a B-. In 2021, the overall grade was a C+.
The Maryland Coastal Bays Program said improvements were found in total phosphorous levels and dissolved oxygen. Seagrass levels continued to be low, but strong improvements in Chincoteague Bay, Newport Bay, and Sinepuxent Bay were present.
George Hogeboom, who lives on the Chincoteague Bay, says that by the water is the place to be.
"Yeah, there's really no better place, so we love it here," said Hogeboom. "It's a great place to live, a great place for kids. Yeah, you can see, it's beautiful." Hogeboom said.
By updating their Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan every decade, the nonprofit will continue working to keep the bay healthy.
Locations
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Delmarva Power proposes new customer programs, rate changes in Delaware
-
Schellville calls for more volunteers after record-breaking weekend with 12K visitors
-
PETA urges Delaware lawmakers to mandate three daily walks for dogs
-
'Now, we're going to shine': Lewes Fire Department members elect Gregory Bennett as new president
-
Teen arrested in Lewes apartment shooting that injured 10-year-old