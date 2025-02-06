ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland General Assembly is working on Democratic supported measures to expand Maryland’s Prescription Drug Affordability Board. Sponsors of the bills claim it will help lower medication costs.
Under current state law, the PDAB can set upper payment limits for high-cost medications purchased by state and local governments. The proposed legislation would extend this authority to include commercial insurance plans, potentially capping drug costs for all Marylanders.
A bill in each chamber is scheduled for committee debate Thursday afternoon. If House Bill 424 and Senate Bill 357 become law, this change would go into effect in October.