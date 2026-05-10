SALISBURY, Md. - Aruna K. Miller will deliver the commencement address for the 2026 graduating class at Wor-Wic Community College on May 13.
The ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center.
Miller, who immigrated to the United States from India as a child, has built a career focused on public service, transportation and expanding opportunities through education and infrastructure. According to the Wor-Wic Community College, before entering politics, she worked for 25 years as a civil and transportation engineer in Montgomery County, helping improve roadway safety and access to schools, jobs and public transit.
She later served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2010 to 2018, where she supported STEM education, environmental initiatives and legislation benefiting working families and small businesses.
As lieutenant governor, Miller continues to focus on transportation, mental health and interfaith outreach efforts across Maryland.