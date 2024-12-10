OCEAN CITY, Md.- A two-year investigation into a stabbing in Ocean City has ended with a guilty verdict and a prison sentence. According to police, Paul Baynard, 26, of Ridgely, Maryland, was found guilty of first-degree assault on Nov. 8 and has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended. He will also serve three years of supervised probation upon release.
Police say the attack occurred on June 20, 2022, near Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue, after a fight between two groups escalated, leaving three people stabbed. The victims were taken to nearby hospitals, where they all later recovered from their injuries.
Following an extensive investigation, Ocean City police, with support from the Maryland State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, arrested Baynard on June 29, 2022. Surveillance footage, witness interviews, and social media evidence were used to connect him to the stabbings. Authorities determined Baynard acted as the lone attacker, leading to multiple charges, including attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
The Ocean City Police say the resolution of this case involved collaboration among the agency, the Criminal Investigation Division, the Ocean City Fire Department, the Maryland State Apprehension Team, the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.