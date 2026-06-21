Maryland opens nominations for Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay Award

MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting nominations for the Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay Award, a lifetime achievement honor recognizing individuals who have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the conservation and restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.
Established by former Gov. J. Millard Tawes in 1959, DNR says the award is bestowed by the governor on individuals whose work has helped improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed.
Department officials are seeking nominees who have dedicated their careers to organizing communities, leading restoration efforts, advancing Chesapeake Bay science or contributing to conservation initiatives throughout the region.
Nominations can be submitted through the Department of Natural Resources website. The nomination period closes Aug. 31, according to DNR.
A committee of Department of Natural Resources staff volunteers will review nominations and make recommendations to the secretary and governor. The department plans to announce this year's award recipient or recipients by the end of the year.
Last year marked the first time the department used a public nomination process. Professor Thomas Miller, a longtime fisheries biologist at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, was selected in 2025.