OCEAN CITY, Md. — Starting Wednesday, bikes and scooters will be allowed on sidewalks under a new Maryland state law, a change that has prompted the Ocean City council to discuss its own regulations.
The council plans to draft an ordinance restricting bikes and scooters on sidewalks in town. Officials say the move is intended to address safety concerns, including potential conflicts between pedestrians and riders, hazards at busy intersections, and a higher likelihood of people crossing against traffic signals. The first draft of the ordinance is expected next Monday.
Residents are divided on the change. Robert Fetsko said he is worried about sharing sidewalks with bikes and scooters.
"You got people on the sidewalk. You don't need all the bikes and scooters and things like that that are out here. They shouldn't be allowed on the sidewalk," Fetsko said.
Others, like Sandra Backert, said she is supportive, noting that most riders are careful. "I can't see anyone viciously trying to run someone over. I see someone is being mindful of others and either stopping their bike or stopping their scooter," Backert said.
Some residents suggested seasonal restrictions. Julie Swain proposed limiting sidewalk use to the off-season when fewer pedestrians are present.
As the law takes effect tomorrow, the council’s ordinance will determine how sidewalks in Ocean City are shared in the future.