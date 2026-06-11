MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will be investing $31.5 million in grants in the Chesapeake Bay and 188 sites across the state, Gov. Wes Moore announced on June 11.
Moore said the funding is going toward 25 ecological restoration projects that will improve water quality and wildlife habitats. The Department of Natural Resources estimates that projects will reduce about 45,100 pounds of nitrogen, 6,400 pounds of phosphorus, and nearly 8,900 tons of sediment each year. Nitrogen and phosphorus can create algae that cloud the water and reduced dissolved oxygen when they die off, creating challenges for marine life.
"The Chesapeake Bay is the centerpiece of our tourism and seafood industries in Maryland,” Moore said. “It’s a key part of our cultural identity and the place where countless family memories are made. These new investments represent our commitment to continuing to improve the Bay, its surrounding watershed, and the rivers and streams that connect our communities.”
The restoration projects will also work to plant 1,054 acres of trees, restore 55 acres of wetlands and reduce agricultural runoff, according to the governor's office.
The projects come amid a wider effort of land conservation in Maryland. Moore signed a revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed agreement in 2025 to continue the region's cleanup of the area. In January, the Department of Natural Resources announced $11.2 million in funding for 37 ecological improvement projects.
Since 1985, Maryland has reduced about 40 million pounds of nitrogen and 1 billion pounds of sediment in Chesapeake Bay cleanup efforts, according to the governor's office.