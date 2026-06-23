MARYLAND- Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown has released updated guidance for state and local law enforcement agencies outlining their responsibilities in federal immigration enforcement following the enactment of the Community Trust Act.
The guidance uses some requirements from the Community Trust Act, which became state law in May 2026, as well as other recently approved legislation.
“Maryland has made clear through the Community Trust Act that our law enforcement agencies have one objective: keeping all Marylanders safe, including members of our immigrant communities,” Brown said. “This guidance gives every law enforcement agency in the State the clear direction they need to follow the law, keep our communities safe, and protect and serve all Marylanders.”
The updated guidance applies to all state and local law enforcement agencies as well as correctional facilities throughout Maryland. Brown's office said the document has been distributed to those agencies and is also being released publicly to promote transparency.
Among the key provisions outlined in the guidance:
- Local correctional facilities, including pre-trial facilities operated by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, may not inform U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the custody status or planned release of people without certain criminal convictions unless there is a valid judicial warrant or court order.
- State correctional facilities must inform ICE at least 48 hours before releasing a person who is the subject of a detainer and accompanied by a Form I-205 warrant of removal or deportation.
- Law enforcement officers generally may not share information through standard duties with federal immigration agencies, except in limited circumstances such as court orders and criminal investigations. However, the restriction does not apply to citizenship or immigration status information.
- State and local governments are not allowed to enter into 287(g) agreements or similar agreements that authorize the enforcement of civil immigration laws.
According to the Office of the Attorney General, the document is intended to help law enforcement agencies comply with both state and federal laws while protecting constitutional rights and serving communities across Maryland.