christmas lights on a tree

Ocean Pines residents can enter their decorated homes in the annual Light Up the Pines contest for a chance to win an electric bill credit.

OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration for Ocean Pines’ annual Light Up the Pines outdoor decorating contest opens Nov. 27.

Ocean Pines says the free contest invites residents to submit a photo of their decorated home. The first 25 households to register will receive a small bag of chocolates. They add that residents who sign up by Dec. 21 will also be entered into a drawing to win one of three $50 bill credits from Choptank Electric Cooperative.

To enter, the association says that households must email their name, address, phone number and a photo of their decorations to info@oceanpines.org. Submissions will not be accepted without a photo.

Registration will remain open after Dec. 21 and throughout the holiday season for residents who want their homes included on the online holiday lights map at online.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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