OCEAN PINES, Md. - Registration for Ocean Pines’ annual Light Up the Pines outdoor decorating contest opens Nov. 27.
Ocean Pines says the free contest invites residents to submit a photo of their decorated home. The first 25 households to register will receive a small bag of chocolates. They add that residents who sign up by Dec. 21 will also be entered into a drawing to win one of three $50 bill credits from Choptank Electric Cooperative.
To enter, the association says that households must email their name, address, phone number and a photo of their decorations to info@oceanpines.org. Submissions will not be accepted without a photo.
Registration will remain open after Dec. 21 and throughout the holiday season for residents who want their homes included on the online holiday lights map at online.