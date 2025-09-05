CORDOVA, Md. - The Maryland Soy Bean Board is reminding drivers that roads are a shared space as Maryland’s fall harvest season approaches.
Dropping temperatures and crisp air are signs that fall is just around the corner in Maryland. It also means drivers will need to use extra caution as farm equipment returns to the roads.
Board officials are urging motorists to watch for slow-moving farm vehicles along the sides of roads. Maryland is home to more than 12,000 farms, according to the board, and agriculture remains a major contributor to the state’s economy. Soybean production alone generates more than $270 million.
“Motorists are encouraged to look for the slow-moving vehicle triangular sign on the back of the vehicle” the board said in a statement.
These farm vehicles often travel at speeds under 30 mph and should only be passed when it is legal and safe to do so.