DELAWARE- U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride officially launched her reelection campaign in Rehoboth Beach after completing a statewide tour that took her through all 57 municipalities in Delaware in 57 hours.
More than 400 supporters gathered for the campaign kickoff as McBride highlighted her work during her first term representing Delaware's at-large congressional district, the state's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The campaign said the "57 in 57" tour was designed to reach voters across Delaware and ensure every community is represented, regardless of size or geography.
“Over the last 57 hours, I've had the opportunity to hear directly from Delawareans in every one of our state's 57 municipalities," McBride said. "Whether I was talking with small business owners, workers, parents, veterans, retirees, or students, I heard the same thing: people want leaders who are focused on lowering costs, solving problems, and delivering results. That's exactly what I've worked to do in Congress, and that's why I'm running for re-election – to continue delivering for and defending Delaware.”
McBride emphasized affordability and economic issues as central priorities for her campaign, saying she remains focused on lowering costs for working people and families across the First State.
Gov. Matt Meyer endorsed McBride's reelection effort.
“Sarah McBride is exactly the kind of leader Delaware needs in Washington,” Meyer said. “She’s collaborative, hardworking, and relentlessly focused on delivering results. She's already proven that she can build consensus and make a real difference for Delawareans. I'm proud to support her re-election and know she'll continue fighting for our state every day.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons also backed McBride's campaign. U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester praised McBride's leadership and public service.
McBride, who represents Delaware's at-large congressional district, is the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, the Reverend Earl Cooper is the only candidate to have filed so far to run against McBride on the Republican side. Two years ago, Cooper ran as a democrat and lost to McBride in the primary for this House seat.