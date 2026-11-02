WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation announced the upcoming closures of two intersection crossovers on Route 113.
Closures will start on Friday, Nov. 6 for the town of Berlin to work on the electrical transformers. The crossovers affected are at the intersection of Bay Street and Assateague Road and the intersection of Germantown Road and South Main Street.
These crossovers will be closed for three consecutive Friday nights in Saturday mornings. Once work begins this week, crews will work overnight from 11 p.m. on Friday until 6 a.m. on Saturday. All work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. on Nov. 21.
There will be signs on both north and south lanes of Route 113 in Worcester County to alert drivers of the closures. Barrel will be used to closed the intersection crossovers. North and south traffic on Route 113 will not be impacted by the utility work.