MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Transportation has issued a Request for Proposals that could fund up to 29 new electric car charging stations statewide. According to MDOT, this initiative is part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program and allocates $30 million in federal funding to establish chargers along 23 designated EV Alternative Fuel Corridors, including major highways and interstates.
“This investment will further boost consumer confidence in EVs by delivering easy access to fast chargers while traveling along Maryland's major corridors,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld.
MDOT states that the primary goal of the NEVI Program is to ensure an accessible and reliable charging network nationwide, with Maryland's plan requiring EV charging sites every 50 miles along the corridors. Contracts will be awarded to bidders offering the best value to design, build, operate, and maintain these stations.
Proposals are due by March 26, 2025, according to MDOT. The Request for Proposals can be found online.
The RFP builds on the first round of NEVI funding announced in July 2024, which allocated $12.1 million in federal funds for 22 charging sites in 15 counties. MDOT says that these first-round sites will feature 126 fast-charging ports, with all stations expected to open by the end of 2025.
MDOT says the NEVI program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with Maryland receiving approximately $63 million over five years to expand its EV charging infrastructure. Additional information about the program can be found on the Maryland NEVI Program website and in the Maryland Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure 2024 Annual Report.