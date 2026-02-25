WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announces the closure of a US-50 median as part of intersection improvements.
The MDOT SHA says starting March 2, the US-50 and Old Railroad Road median will be closed for work that is part of the improvement project for the intersection.
According to the state agency, the closure of the median is to install concrete islands. They say they hope the work will bring improved safety and traffic flow for drivers in the area.
Work will be underway Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be guided by boards and cones.
The MDOT SHA says the weather-permitting project will bring a traffic signal, updated traffic signs, and road markings with an expected completion date of June 12.