US-50 and Old Railroad Road

The intersection in Wicomico County where the project will be underway. (Google Maps)

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration announces the closure of a US-50 median as part of intersection improvements.

The MDOT SHA says starting March 2, the US-50 and Old Railroad Road median will be closed for work that is part of the improvement project for the intersection.

According to the state agency, the closure of the median is to install concrete islands. They say they hope the work will bring improved safety and traffic flow for drivers in the area.

Work will be underway Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will be guided by boards and cones.

The MDOT SHA says the weather-permitting project will bring a traffic signal, updated traffic signs, and road markings with an expected completion date of June 12. 

Reporter

Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

