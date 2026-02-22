Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Snow and gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions at times. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 22, 2026 @ 8:31 pm
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread minor to near moderate coastal flooding likely with the Monday afternoon high tide. Back-bay flooding may linger as far as Tuesday morning's high tide. Further extensions will be warranted. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/01 AM 8.1 2.4 2.7 Moderate 23/01 PM 6.9 1.2 2.8 Minor 24/02 AM 6.7 1.0 1.4 Minor 24/02 PM 4.7 -1.0 0.9 None 25/03 AM 5.9 0.2 0.7 None 25/04 PM 3.9 -1.8 0.3 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 23/12 AM 7.6 3.0 3.4 Moderate 23/01 PM 6.5 1.8 3.2 Minor 24/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.6 None 24/02 PM 3.8 -0.9 0.8 None 25/02 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 25/03 PM 2.8 -1.9 -0.1 None &&
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and extremely rough waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Storm force winds and hazardous seas will capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds are expected to reach storm force by this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...A MAJOR WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH MONDAY... .A major winter storm will impact the region through Monday. Very heavy snowfall and areas of blizzard conditions are expected. Rain will change to all snow this afternoon and evening. The most severe conditions and heaviest snowfall will occur tonight, with snow gradually tapering off during the daytime Monday. Record breaking snowfall totals are possible. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulations between 13 and 17 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage and result in scattered power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour. Locally higher snowfall amounts and significant drifting of snow possible. Some mixed precipitation possible this evening before a change to all snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth tells CoastTV that meal deliveries will not take place Monday because of the winter storm, and officials said it remains unclear whether deliveries will resume Tuesday.
The nonprofit provides daily meals to homebound elderly and disabled residents in the Lewes and Rehoboth communities and relies on volunteers to deliver meals throughout the service area.
Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth serves more than 300 clients each day with the help of volunteers. In addition to providing meals, volunteers offer regular social contact that supports clients’ emotional well-being. Officials said delivery routes depend on safe travel conditions for volunteers and staff and that conditions are being monitored to determine whether services can safely resume Tuesday.
