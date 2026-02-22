Food being prepared

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth tells CoastTV that meal deliveries will not take place Monday because of the winter storm, and officials said it remains unclear whether deliveries will resume Tuesday.

The nonprofit provides daily meals to homebound elderly and disabled residents in the Lewes and Rehoboth communities and relies on volunteers to deliver meals throughout the service area.

Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth serves more than 300 clients each day with the help of volunteers. In addition to providing meals, volunteers offer regular social contact that supports clients’ emotional well-being. Officials said delivery routes depend on safe travel conditions for volunteers and staff and that conditions are being monitored to determine whether services can safely resume Tuesday.

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.

 

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

