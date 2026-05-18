DELMARVA - Communities across Delmarva are preparing to honor military service members who gave their lives with Memorial Day ceremonies, tributes and patriotic performances throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Fenwick Island
The Town of Fenwick Island will host its Memorial Day Ceremony on Friday, May 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Town Park, located at 800 Coastal Highway. The Delmarva Leathernecks Foundation will serve as featured speakers, with several veterans sharing reflections during the ceremony. Students from Phillip C. Showell Elementary School will perform patriotic songs, and the event will also feature a trumpet performance of “Taps.”
Milford
The Milford Delaware Annual Memorial Day Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, May 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the Milford High School Auditorium, located at 1019 N. Walnut St. This year’s featured speaker is Matthew T. Metschke, branch chief of the Mortuary Affairs Case Management Branch at Dover Air Force Base.
Metschke previously served as a U.S. Army Mortuary Affairs Specialist and assisted recovery efforts following the Sept. 11 attacks at the Pentagon. His career has included military and civilian leadership roles focused on caring for fallen military members and supporting their families.
The Milford Rotary Club will also continue to sponsor the Flags for Heroes, a national program to honor the nation's heroes and heroes in the local community. Flags will be on display at Bicentennial Park.
Ocean City
Ocean City will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Sunday, May 24 at 1 p.m. at North Division Street and the Boardwalk.
The ceremony will feature remarks from Mayor Rick Meehan and Brig. Gen. Joed Carbonell-López. The 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band will perform, and skydivers will parachute onto the beach carrying the American flag. A traditional wreath-laying tribute is also planned.
Ocean Pines
The newly refurbished Worcester County Veterans Memorial in Ocean Pines will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.
The memorial recently underwent extensive renovations aimed at restoring its structural integrity and improving the surrounding grounds. Updates include landscaped walkways, updated commemorative plaques and improved seating areas for visitors.
The ceremony will serve as the official public unveiling of the renovations and will include a color guard presentation, wreath-laying ceremony and remarks from veterans and community leaders. Parking will be available at Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park.
Rehoboth Beach
American Legion Post 5 will host its annual Memorial Day commemoration on Monday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
The ceremony will be led by Post 5 Commander Tom Dahl and is expected to include an invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, performances of the National Anthem and “God Bless America,” military service songs, wreath presentations and a benediction.
The city said potential participants include state and local leaders, veterans organizations and the Cape Henlopen High School JROTC.