GEORGETOWN, Del. - Memorials honoring fallen Georgetown Patrolman Chad Spicer and former Georgetown Police Chief Harvey Gregg are expected to be reinstalled at the Georgetown Circle, according to Georgetown Town Manager Gene Dvornick.
Dvornick told CoastTV News the memorials will be placed closer to the Circle's fountain. He said the location was recommended by the Georgetown Circle Advisory Committee.
Spicer's memorial was located on the North Bedford Street side, while Gregg's memorial was on the West Market Street side. Both memorials were later hit in separate car crashes.
Damage associated with Spicer's memorial totaled more than $95,000, according to a November 2024 Georgetown Circle Advisory Committee report previously obtained by CoastTV News. The memorial was hit on Nov. 13, 2023.
The same report said damage associated with Gregg's memorial totaled more than $19,000. The memorial was hit on July 13, 2024.
Spicer was killed in the line of duty in 2009. Gregg passed away in 1998.
Dvornick said work in the area is expected to begin after the Fourth of July holiday. He said the monuments are expected to be installed by early to mid-August.