Menopause care bill aims to expand insurance coverage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. — Legislation introduced would expand access to comprehensive menopause and perimenopause care across Delaware.
Senate Bill 319 recognizes menopause as a common health condition and would require health insurance plans to cover medically necessary diagnostic services and treatment for menopause symptoms.
“This legislation addresses a gap in women’s health care that has too often been overlooked,” Poore said. “Menopause and perimenopause can affect every part of a woman’s life, from her physical and emotional health to her sleep, work, and overall well-being. SB 319 helps make sure women can access the care and treatment they need without unnecessary insurance barriers, including diagnostic testing, hormone and non-hormone therapies, mental health support, physical therapy, and preventative care. Women deserve to be heard, taken seriously, and supported through every stage of life.”
The bill would expand insurance coverage for a broad range of treatments and services, including diagnostic testing, hormonal and non-hormonal therapy, behavioral health care services, physical therapy and preventative care.
If approved, Delaware would join Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey in supporting insurance coverage for the treatment, diagnosis and prevention of menopause and perimenopause symptoms.
Supporters of the legislation said aligning Delaware’s coverage with neighboring states would help the state remain competitive in health care access and services available to Delawareans.
"Hot flashes, brain fog, mood swings, and a whole lot of silence. We’re done with that," Smith said. “Too many people have been told to just push through menopause and perimenopause without answers, support, or access to care. These experiences impact people differently, but everyone deserves to feel heard, supported, and able to access the care they need. It’s time we stop treating menopause like an uncomfortable conversation and start treating it like the healthcare issue it is by ensuring essential treatments are covered like any other medically necessary care.”
SB 319 was released from the Senate Health & Social Services Committee on Wednesday and now awaits a vote before the Senate.