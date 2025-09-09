Meyer expected to sign bills expanding student volunteer credit, funeral aid for firefighters

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is scheduled to sign two measures on September 9 that update the Delaware Volunteerism Act and set aside funding for funeral expenses for members of the volunteer fire community.
House Bill 171
According to the Delaware General Assembly, House Bill 171 updates the Delaware Volunteerism Act so that high school students may earn up to one elective credit by completing community service with local fire departments. The General Assembly notes that the bill also requires schools to notify students of this opportunity at or before the time they choose their classes. In addition, the General Assembly explains that the measure authorizes the Department of Education to issue regulations to carry out the Delaware Volunteerism Act and makes technical corrections to follow the Delaware Legislative Drafting Manual.
Senate Bill 28
The Delaware General Assembly states that Senate Bill 28 requires $7,000 be provided for funeral expenses of a deceased member of a volunteer fire company, a volunteer fire company ladies auxiliary, or a volunteer ambulance and rescue.