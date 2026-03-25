The City of Milford has approved a project to repair sections of the city’s Riverwalk, addressing cracked sidewalks and deteriorating concrete along the popular waterfront area.

MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has approved a project to repair sections of the city’s Riverwalk, addressing cracked sidewalks and deteriorating concrete along the popular waterfront area.

The damaged section has been fenced off for about a year.

Mayor Todd Culotta said the effort has been under consideration for some time, with city leaders weighing multiple options before selecting a “living shoreline” approach. The method uses natural materials to help stabilize and protect the area while also benefiting the environment.

Living Shoreline

The city of Milford has approved a Riverwalk repair project using a living shoreline approach to improve safety, protect the environment and enhance the popular waterfront area. (City of Milford)

“The Riverwalk is the jewel of Milford, and we want to do everything we can to make it as nice as possible,” Culotta said, adding the project will be “safe and secure” and “exciting” for the community.

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In addition to repairs, officials are considering adding a fishing pier, a feature that has drawn interest from residents who regularly use the Riverwalk and nearby pickleball courts.

“I think that’s awesome because I like to fish too,” said resident Peg Arnold.

Culotta said the project is expected to cost a few hundred thousand dollars. Funding will come in part from money saved from a separate city project.

City leaders say the improvements aim to enhance safety and preserve one of Milford’s most frequented public spaces for years to come.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

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