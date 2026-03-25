MILFORD, Del. - The City of Milford has approved a project to repair sections of the city’s Riverwalk, addressing cracked sidewalks and deteriorating concrete along the popular waterfront area.
The damaged section has been fenced off for about a year.
Mayor Todd Culotta said the effort has been under consideration for some time, with city leaders weighing multiple options before selecting a “living shoreline” approach. The method uses natural materials to help stabilize and protect the area while also benefiting the environment.
“The Riverwalk is the jewel of Milford, and we want to do everything we can to make it as nice as possible,” Culotta said, adding the project will be “safe and secure” and “exciting” for the community.
In addition to repairs, officials are considering adding a fishing pier, a feature that has drawn interest from residents who regularly use the Riverwalk and nearby pickleball courts.
“I think that’s awesome because I like to fish too,” said resident Peg Arnold.
Culotta said the project is expected to cost a few hundred thousand dollars. Funding will come in part from money saved from a separate city project.
City leaders say the improvements aim to enhance safety and preserve one of Milford’s most frequented public spaces for years to come.