Pot

Marijuana zoomed in.

MILFORD, Del. - Recreational marijuana will not be sold in Milford after the city council voted 6-2 to ban its sale Monday night.

The decision follows months of community discussions, with both supporters and opponents voicing their opinions.

While medical marijuana centers will remain open, the council's decision effectively blocks the opening of recreational dispensaries in the city. Some residents, like Laura Petranto, expressed concerns about attracting out-of-town buyers.

"Let them go elsewhere to buy it; they don’t have to come here," Petranto said.

Others, such as Michael Triboletti, argued that marijuana should be treated like alcohol, a regulated substance.

"Just put the same rules in place that are for alcohol," Triboletti said.

The vote came after extensive workshops and meetings, during which the council took time to gather input from the community. The outcome was met with applause from those who opposed the sale of recreational marijuana.

The council’s decision reflects the growing divide over marijuana legalization across the state, as cities and towns continue to weigh their options.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you