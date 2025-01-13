MILFORD, Del. - Recreational marijuana will not be sold in Milford after the city council voted 6-2 to ban its sale Monday night.
The decision follows months of community discussions, with both supporters and opponents voicing their opinions.
While medical marijuana centers will remain open, the council's decision effectively blocks the opening of recreational dispensaries in the city. Some residents, like Laura Petranto, expressed concerns about attracting out-of-town buyers.
"Let them go elsewhere to buy it; they don’t have to come here," Petranto said.
Others, such as Michael Triboletti, argued that marijuana should be treated like alcohol, a regulated substance.
"Just put the same rules in place that are for alcohol," Triboletti said.
The vote came after extensive workshops and meetings, during which the council took time to gather input from the community. The outcome was met with applause from those who opposed the sale of recreational marijuana.
The council’s decision reflects the growing divide over marijuana legalization across the state, as cities and towns continue to weigh their options.