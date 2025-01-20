MILFORD, Del. — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Food Bank of Delaware will welcome volunteer groups on Jan. 20 to participate in a day of giving back.
Volunteers will work to pack meal kits for the Food Bank’s Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for food-insecure children. Each week, more than 8,000 children across Delaware benefit from the program, receiving kits distributed to over 180 schools, childcare centers, and preschools.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Volunteer Room of the Food Bank of Delaware, located at 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd. in Milford.
According to the Food Bank, one in five children in Delaware faces food insecurity.
Shannon Dowing with the Sussex Family YMCA is excited to be teaching the younger generation through this opportunity.
"We have a teen leadership program at the Y, and we wanted to find something to do to really commemorate MLK and what he stood for, which was his acts of service," said Dowing.
For Chimere Mclean and her sorority sisters, this has been a tradition for 15 years.
"Martin Luther King Jr. was an advocate for people; all mankind. Of course, he fought for equality, but also helping your fellow man, so this day of service is really all about that," said Mclean.