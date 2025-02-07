Junebugs

MILFORD, Del. - Women supporting women takes center stage at the 3rd Annual Galentine’s Day Sip and Shop, happening Saturday evening at Junebugs in downtown Milford.

The event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 39 N. Walnut Street, Suite 105, will feature several local women-owned businesses and vendors.

Organizers expect more than 200 attendees for this year’s gathering. Attendees can browse unique products, enjoy snacks, network with business owners and enjoy a festive atmosphere—all while supporting small businesses run by women in the area.

