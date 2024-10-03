MILFORD, Del. - This year’s homecoming parade in Milford will feature a revised route, introducing a fresh twist to the long-standing tradition.
The change, prompted by ongoing construction at Milford Middle School, has shifted the starting point of the parade.
Angela Fitzgerald, a local resident, expressed nostalgia for the original route, which has been a staple of the community for years. “I think it's definitely tradition. We have parades every year. Not just the homecoming parade. And every parade, as long as I can remember, has always taken this route,” Fitzgerald said.
The new meeting point will be at Mispillion Elementary School, with participants expected to gather by 5 p.m. before making their way along Lovers Lane and other streets, as highlighted on the route map.
Kevin Bloch, another Milford resident, downplayed concerns over the route change. “I don’t see that it’s the end of the world. I think everybody will adjust and adapt,” Bloch said.
Despite the alteration, the parade will continue to celebrate the spirit of the Milford School District, with students, families, and floats ready to honor their community.