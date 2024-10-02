Homecoming

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The time for fancy dresses and dancing is here. Milford and Cape Henlopen School District will be hosting homecoming dances and with those dances, parades. Below is a list of parade routes to be aware of, to prepare for traffic congestion or to see the spectacles.
 
Milford School District
  • Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m.
  • The Parade Route will begin on Lovers Lane traveling north to SE 2nd Street. It will then travel west on SE 2nd St to S Washington St. Then proceed north on Washington Street to N. Rehoboth Blvd. It will then travel northbound to NE 10th St. The parade will travel eastbound on NE 10th Street, ending at the Briggs Stadium.

Cape Henlopen School District

  • Friday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.
  • The parade route is from Savannah Beach to Cape Henlopen High School, using Savannah Road.
  • The lineup will begin on the beach at 4 p.m. 
 

