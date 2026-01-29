GEORGETOWN, Del. - A woman was hurt Thursday afternoon after a large chunk of ice flew off a truck on Route 9 and crashed through the windshield of a pickup, according to Georgetown EMS.
It happened around 1:16 p.m. just west of Asbury Road. EMS crews arrived to find a pickup with a shattered windshield and heavy interior damage.
The driver told first responders that they were headed east when a "large unidentified truck" passed going west. As the two cars approached each other, a chunk of ice broke loose from the top of the larger truck and pierced the windshield of the pickup. Georgetown EMS said the impact was so forceful it dislodged part of the dashboard.
The driver was not hurt, but the passenger suffered multiple cuts on the face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Georgetown EMS is reminding drivers to clear all snow and ice from their cars and trucks after winter storms to prevent accidents like this one.