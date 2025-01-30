Milford Police

Inside the car, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, marijuana and non-prescribed oxycodone pills. (Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Del. – A 20-year-old Newark man was arrested early Tuesday after a Milford Police Department K9 alerted officers to drugs and an untraceable gun, commonly known as a "ghost gun," during a traffic stop, police said.

At approximately 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers stopped a car near North DuPont Boulevard and North Street Extended. During the stop, a Milford police K9 conducted a scan of the car and signaled to police the presence of narcotics, prompting a search.

Inside the car, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, marijuana and non-prescribed oxycodone pills. Upon closer inspection, police determined the gun was a ghost gun, meaning it lacked a serial number and could not be traced.

The passenger, identified as Keion Chappell, 20, of Newark, was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including:

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number
  • Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
  • Possession of an untraceable firearm
  • Possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana by a person under 21

Chappell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Department of Correction in default of a $62,101 cash bond.

