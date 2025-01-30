MILFORD, Del. – A 20-year-old Newark man was arrested early Tuesday after a Milford Police Department K9 alerted officers to drugs and an untraceable gun, commonly known as a "ghost gun," during a traffic stop, police said.
At approximately 12:58 a.m. on Jan. 28, officers stopped a car near North DuPont Boulevard and North Street Extended. During the stop, a Milford police K9 conducted a scan of the car and signaled to police the presence of narcotics, prompting a search.
Inside the car, officers found a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun, marijuana and non-prescribed oxycodone pills. Upon closer inspection, police determined the gun was a ghost gun, meaning it lacked a serial number and could not be traced.
The passenger, identified as Keion Chappell, 20, of Newark, was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses, including:
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of a weapon with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of an untraceable firearm
- Possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana by a person under 21
Chappell was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Department of Correction in default of a $62,101 cash bond.