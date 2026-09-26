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A Milford Public Library program will explore Charles Lindbergh’s aviation career and controversial political activities. (Milford Public Library)

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Public Library will host a program examining Charles Lindbergh’s complicated legacy on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 1 p.m.

The program, titled “Charles Lindbergh: Hero or Villain?” will be presented by Emily Green, a Polytech High School educator and the 2025 Polytech School District Teacher of the Year.

Green is set to discuss Lindbergh’s historic 1927 transatlantic flight and his later political activities, including his support for Nazi Germany before World War II.

The library says the program is part of a monthly American History Series co-sponsored by the Milford Museum and Milford Public Library. Programs are held at 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the library, 11 S.E. Front St. in Milford.

The series is supported by a grant from the Delaware Heritage Commission, according to the Milford Public Library. 

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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