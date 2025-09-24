Delaware State Police

DSP's investigation revealed that the Suzuki GSX-600L passed on the shoulder, and traveled at a high rate of speed. (Delaware State Police)

MILFORD, Del. - A 20-year-old man was arrested after crashing a motorcycle that police say was stolen. 

Shymier Olden from Milford, crashed on Sept. 22, at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Issacs Road, just north of Milton-Ellendale Highway after failing to negotiate a curve and exited the east side of the roadway according to police. 

Shymier Olden

Shymier Olden (Delaware State Police)

DSP's investigation revealed that the Suzuki GSX-600L passed on the shoulder, and traveled at a high rate of speed. A computer check also showed the Suzuki Olden was driving was unregistered, uninsured, and reported stolen in 2023.

Olden was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested and taken to Troop 7. 

According to the Delaware State Police, Olden was charged with aggressive driving, receiving stolen property value over $1,500, which is a felony, driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed, overtaking/passing on the right, failure to have required insurance, and other traffic violations. 

Olden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.

Tags

Locations

Editor

Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025. She is a 2025 Rowan University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you