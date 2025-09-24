MILFORD, Del. - A 20-year-old man was arrested after crashing a motorcycle that police say was stolen.
Shymier Olden from Milford, crashed on Sept. 22, at approximately 3:17 p.m. on Issacs Road, just north of Milton-Ellendale Highway after failing to negotiate a curve and exited the east side of the roadway according to police.
DSP's investigation revealed that the Suzuki GSX-600L passed on the shoulder, and traveled at a high rate of speed. A computer check also showed the Suzuki Olden was driving was unregistered, uninsured, and reported stolen in 2023.
Olden was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was later arrested and taken to Troop 7.
According to the Delaware State Police, Olden was charged with aggressive driving, receiving stolen property value over $1,500, which is a felony, driving a vehicle at unreasonable or imprudent speed, overtaking/passing on the right, failure to have required insurance, and other traffic violations.
Olden was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on his own recognizance.