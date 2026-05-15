MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man has been found guilty on all charges connected to a brutal attempted murder attack that happened in November 2024.
A Superior Court jury convicted 39-year-old Derrick Legree on May 12, of Attempted Murder First Degree, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, Aggravated Menacing, Breach of Conditions of Bond During Commitment, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
According to prosecutors, Legree repeatedly beat the victim before attacking her with a liquor bottle and knife at an apartment complex in Milford on Nov. 3, 2024. The attack left the woman with life-threatening injuries that required extensive time in the hospital and surgery.
Police said Legree ran away before officers arrived at the scene and was later arrested in Philadelphia.
“Our DOJ trial team and law enforcement partners did tremendous work in obtaining these guilty verdicts,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “It is nothing short of a miracle that the victim survived, and her bravery will help ensure that the defendant will never be able to hurt anyone again.”
Legree is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.