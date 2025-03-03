MILFORD, Del. – Derrick Legree, a 37-year-old man from Milford, has been extradited from Philadelphia and formally charged in connection with an attempted murder investigation from November 2024.
Legree was returned to Delaware on Feb. 28 with the assistance of the Delaware Department of Justice. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Nov. 3, 2024, Legree stabbed a woman who was found on Tull Way. She was in critical, but stable condition according to police.
Following his presentment in Justice of the Peace Court 2, Legree was committed to the Department of Correction on a $622,000 cash bond. He also received an additional $25,000 cash bond for an active violation of probation. The court issued no-contact orders between Legree and the victims involved in the case.
Authorities credited the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Delaware Department of Justice for their assistance in locating and extraditing Legree.