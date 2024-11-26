Milford man arrested for domestic stabbing

MILFORD, Del.- The Milford Police Department says a 37-year-old man Derrick Legree, of Milford, was arrested Nov. 25 by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Philadelphia.
He faces charges of attempted murder and other felonies regarding a domestic stabbing on Nov. 3. Milford Police Department could not locate him at first, but now he's been found.
The female victim of the stabbing who was found on Tull Way, is in critical but stable condition. Legree will be extradited to Delaware to face formal charges.