MILFORD, Del. - Recreational marijuana sales could soon be coming to Milford as the city’s planning commission met Tuesday to discuss zoning rules and regulations.
Nicholas Pase, a Milford local and marijuana user, voiced support for the idea but emphasized the importance of proper regulations.
"I'm pro-marijuana. I use marijuana, nothing against it. Just use it respectfully," Pase said, adding that cannabis should not be sold near schools to protect children from exposure.
During the meeting, the planning commission considered three ordinances. One would have banned the sale of marijuana, but it was dismissed. The other two ordinances, both allowing recreational sales, feature different rules and will be sent to the city council for further review.
Despite the ongoing discussions, some residents, like Trish Marvel, believe the decision is moving too quickly, "This seems like it is on some sort of fast track," Marvel said, expressing concerns about the pace of the process.
The future of marijuana sales in Milford remains undecided, but with city council set to review the ordinances in January, the city could soon become one of the few coastal towns allowing recreational cannabis sales.