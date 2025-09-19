MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum’s American History Series continues next month with a program titled The Era of McCarthyism, presented by historian and educator Emily Green.
The museum said the program will explore "one of the darkest eras in American history" focusing on the rise of Senator Joseph McCarthy and his aggressive campaign to root out alleged communists in government, culture and society during the 1950s. Green will also trace the origins of anti-communist sentiment back to the First Red Scare following World War I, led by Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer, drawing parallels between the two eras.
Emily Green is a Delaware native and 2008 graduate of Dover High School. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from West Chester University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in American history from Pace University. Her graduate thesis focused on women who opposed the second wave of feminism and the conservative movement that followed World War II.
Green began her teaching career at Caesar Rodney High School and currently teaches at Polytech High School, where she was recently named the 2025 Polytech School District Teacher of the Year.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.