MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum's American History Series will continue July 11 with a presentation highlighting the life and legacy of Elizabeth "Eliza" Schuyler Hamilton.
Historian and author Trish Chambers will present "Behind Every Great Man ... Eliza Schuyler Hamilton" at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The program will explore Eliza Hamilton's role as the wife of Alexander Hamilton and her contributions to American history following his death. Organizers say the presentation will examine how she helped shape her husband's legacy while creating one of her own.
Chambers is known for her historical presentations and has spoken at libraries, schools, colleges and National Park sites throughout the East Coast.