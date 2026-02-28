MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum American History Series will feature a presentation titled “Glamour Girls: The Portrayal of Women in World War II Propaganda Posters, Films, and Vogue Magazine” on March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The program will be presented by Dr. Marguerite Hoyt and examines how Hollywood glamour influenced government propaganda imagery during World War II, shaping how women were portrayed in posters, films and magazines.
Hoyt’s research explores the connection between popular culture and government messaging during the war, says the museum, these programs are offered through a grant from The Delaware Heritage Commission.