Milford Museum Program to explore women in World War II Propaganda

A Milford Museum program will examine how women were portrayed in World War II propaganda. (Milford Museum)
The Milford Museum dr marguerite hoyt

Dr. Marguerite Hoyt holds a Ph.D. in history from Johns Hopkins University and has taught Women’s Studies and American History at several colleges. Her research on women in World War II imagery has been widely published and presented nationally and internationally. (The Milford Museum)

MILFORD, Del. - The Milford Museum American History Series will feature a presentation titled “Glamour Girls: The Portrayal of Women in World War II Propaganda Posters, Films, and Vogue Magazine” on March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.

The program will be presented by Dr. Marguerite Hoyt and examines how Hollywood glamour influenced government propaganda imagery during World War II, shaping how women were portrayed in posters, films and magazines.

Hoyt’s research explores the connection between popular culture and government messaging during the war, says the museum, these programs are offered through a grant from The Delaware Heritage Commission.

