MILFORD, Del. — The Milford Museum’s American History Series will celebrate Black History Month with a special program about the Tuskegee Airmen, presented by Andre Swygert. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at the Milford Public Library.
The program will delve into the history of the Tuskegee Airmen, focusing on the individuals who played critical roles in the success of this pioneering group of Black aviators during World War II. While many people know of the Tuskegee Airmen as a whole, the Milford Museum says the event will shine a spotlight on the personal stories of aviators, educators, politicians and military personnel who helped demonstrate that African Americans could excel in flying and combat roles.
Swygert will also highlight selected individuals who contributed significantly to the unit’s wartime success and the societal changes that followed their service. The event promises to explore not just their military achievements, but also their enduring impact on racial equality in the military and beyond.
Andre Swygert, a Wilmington resident and retired aerospace and defense professional, is an expert on the Tuskegee Airmen and a dedicated historian for the John H. Porter – First State Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., based in Dover. Swygert has spent years researching and writing about aviation history and technology, with works published in outlets such as Air & Space Smithsonian magazine. His lifelong passion for aviation and the Tuskegee Airmen inspired his involvement in preserving their legacy.